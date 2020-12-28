Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 9:43-9:52 a.m. — Alarm activation in the 1900 block of Syrcle Drive.
Friday, 12:30-12:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Bowman.
Friday, 2:18-2:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Knollcrest.
Friday, 3:05-3:26 p.m. — Alarm system activation in the 700 block of Oak.
Friday, 5:14-5:18 p.m. — Alarm system activation in the 600 block of East English.
Friday, 6:16-6:30 p.m. — Good intent call in the 900 block of Skyline.
Saturday, 4:23-4:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Skyline.
Saturday, 5:11-6:03 a.m. — Stand-by for police in the 900 block of North Griffin.
Saturday, 9:18-10:29 a.m. — Natural gas leak in the 100 block of Nicklas Avenue.
Saturday, 10:51-11:06 a.m. — Alarm system activation and false alarm in the 600 block of Warrington Avenue.
Saturday, 11:10-11:22 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Kentucky Avenue.
Saturday, 12:27-12:50 p.m. — Alarm system activation in the 200 block of Brewer.
Saturday, 12:49-1:05 p.m. — No incident found at location in the 100 block of Grace.
Saturday, 1:05-1:35 p.m. — Follow up to a previous call in the 200 block of Brewer.
Saturday, 6:05-6:31 p.m. — Elevator malfunction in the unit block of East Harrison.
Saturday, 10:22-11:13 p.m. — Natural gas leak in the 100 block of Nicklas Avenue.
Sunday, 2:16-2:32 a.m. — Auto accident at East Main and North Griffin.
Sunday, 3:43-3:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
Sunday, 5:30-5:32 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Washington Avenue.
Sunday, 6:14-6:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Oak.
Sunday, 2:16-2:32 a.m. — Natural gas leak in the 200 block of West Main.
Sunday, 3:43-3:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
Sunday, 5:30-5:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Washington Avenue.
Sunday, 6:14-6:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Oak.
Sunday, 7:07-7:14 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Franklin.
Sunday, 9:15-9:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Skyline Drive.
Sunday, 11:10-11:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of South Buchanan.
Sunday, 11:16-11:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Koehn Drive.
Sunday, 11:14-11:36 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Knox Drive.
Sunday, 12-12:13 p.m. — Smoke detector activation in the unit block of West Liberty Lane.
Sunday, 2:11-2:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Cobblestone Lane.
Sunday, 6:32-6:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.
Sunday, 8:12-8:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of James Place.
Sunday, 8:57-9:11 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Grant.
Sunday, 8:58-9:11 p.m. — Smoke investigation in the 1000 block of Glenwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.