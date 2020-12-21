Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 7:10-7:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Cobblestone Lane.
Saturday, 9:46-10:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.
Saturday, 11:57-12:14 a.m. — Medical call in the 2300 block of Cannon Street.
Saturday, 11:55-12:19 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 3:20-3:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Saturday, 3:56-4:27 p.m. — False alarm in the unit block of Walz Creek Drive.
Saturday, 5:10-5:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of Edison Street.
Saturday, 7:58-8:08 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1300 block of May.
Saturday, 9:28-9:38 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Kentucky Avenue.
Sunday, 12:51-1:25 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Highland Shore Drive.
Sunday, 7:08-7:24 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of North Walnut.
Sunday, 3:04-3:14 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 300 block of Robinson.
Sunday, 7-7:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Wisconsin.
Monday, midnight to 12:25 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 900 block of May.
Monday, 1:54-2:03 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Pine.
