Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 7:08-7:32 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Cleary Avenue.
Saturday, 7:33-7:59 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Concord Drive.
Saturday, 8:51-9:30 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Grant.
Saturday, 2:41-2:58 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of McKinley Avenue.
Saturday, 6:23-6:27 p.m. — False alarm in the unit block of South Collett.
Saturday, 6:58-7:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Hazel.
Saturday, 8:34-8:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Fairchild.
Saturday, 9:54-10:06 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Sunday, 4:03-4:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 2500 block of East Main.
