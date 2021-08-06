Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 7:42-7:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Crestview.
Thursday, 7:56-8:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of West Madison.
Thursday, 12:33-12:48 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Thursday, 1:26-1:34 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of West Conron.
Thursday, 4:21-4:42 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident in the 2700 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 5:35-5:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Jewell.
Thursday, 6:23-6:44 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Virginia.
Thursday, 8:23-8:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Thursday, 10:37-10:58 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident in the 800 block of East Main.
Thursday, 5:18-5:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 2500 block of East Main.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.