Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Sunday, 8:16-8:38 a.m. — Detector activation due to smoking in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Sunday, 12:30-12:45 a.m. — Detector malfunction in the 2700 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 12:46-1:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of Denmark.
Sunday, 12:42-1:11 p.m. — Faulty carbon dioxide detector in the 1600 block of Eastview Avenue.
Sunday, 4:58-5:30 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East South.
Sunday, 6-6:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of McKinley Avenue.
Sunday, 7:57-8:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
Sunday, 10:13-10:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Lynch Drive.
Sunday, 10:25-10:46 p.m. — Knox box detail in the unit block of East Harrison.
Monday, 12:41-1:27 a.m. — Pull station activated in the 2200 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 2:31-2:49 a.m. — False alarm in the 2200 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 3:17-3:18 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of West Conron.
Monday, 4:22-4:39 a.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of North Bowman Avenue.
