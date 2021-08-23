Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 1:57-2:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Saturday, 5:52-5:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Knox Drive.
Saturday, 6:15-6:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Griffin.
Saturday, 8:01-8:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Saturday, 9:25-9:42 p.m. — Dumpster fire in the 200 block of Brewer.
Sunday, 6:03-6:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Sunday, 9:17-9:27 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of West Voorhees.
Sunday, 9:21-9:37 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Sunday, 10:51-11:03 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Sunday, 1:22-1:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 3900 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 3:25-3:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of East Main.
Sunday, 2:25-2:53 p.m. — Smoke odor investigation in the 3700 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 6:57-7:22 p.m. — Stove on fire in the 800 block of Knollcrest.
Sunday, 9:17-9:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of West Voorhees.
Sunday, 9:42-9:50 p.m. — Smoke investigation at Main and Fairweight.
Sunday, 11:39 to Monday, 12:05 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 900 block of North Logan.
Monday, 6:29-6:49 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 2700 block of North Vermilion.
