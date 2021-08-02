Incidents reported to police included:
Saturday, 7:31-7:43 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Saturday, 9:18-9:32 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of North Walnut.
Saturday, 10-10:39 a.m. — Burned food on stove in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Saturday, 1:25-1:39 p.m. — Traffic accident at Vermilion and Williams.
Saturday, 3:31-3:45 p.m. — Burned food in microwave in the 900 block of Robinson.
Saturday, 3:21-3:55 p.m. — Burn victim in the 300 block of Chandler.
Saturday, 3:46-4:48 p.m. — Transformer on fire next to residence in the 400 block of Chandler.
Saturday, 4:23-4:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Porter.
Saturday, 6:23-6:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of East Woodlawn.
Saturday, 6:28-6:40 p.m. — Smoke odor in residence in the 800 block of Sunset Ridge.
Sunday, 1:38-2:08 a.m. — Dumpster fire in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 3:07-3:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Fowler.
