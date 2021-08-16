Firefighters respond to the following calls:
Saturday, 2:06-2:54 p.m. — Four-vehicle accident at Fairchild and Gilbert.
Saturday, 4:27-4:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Veterans Way.
Saturday, 7:05-7:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 10:20-10:39 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Sunday, 12:45-1:10 p.m. — Smoking in the hallway in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Sunday, 4:37-4:56 a.m. — HVAC alarm activated in the 3800 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 8:26-8:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Glenwood.
Sunday, 8:40-8:50 a.m. — Alarm activation in the 1000 block of Robinson.
Sunday, 8:46-8:59 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Virginia.
Sunday, 9:36-9:48 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of West Conron.
Sunday, 1:58-2:32 p.m. — Alarm activation in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Sunday, 4:49-6:41 p.m. — Gas leak in the 300 block of Lynch Drive.
Sunday, 5:04-5:18 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Bismark.
Sunday, 8:17-8:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 2500 block of East Main.
Monday, 12:33-12:52 a.m. — Carbon dioxide call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Monday, 2:44-3:01 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
Monday, 4:19-5:04 a.m. — Transformer sparking in the 800 block of Commercial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.