Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 6:35-6:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of West Franklin.
Friday, 10:02-10:14 a.m. — Unauthorized burning investigation in the 2600 block of Cannon.
Friday, 12:23-2:05 p.m. — Natural gas leak in the 300 block of North Gilbert.
Friday, 2:15-2:31 p.m. — Unauthorized burning investigation in the 600 block of Bensyl Avenue.
Friday, 3:15-3:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Griffin.
Friday, 4:20-4:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of Griggs.
Friday, 5:17-5:28 p.m. — Unauthorized burning investigation in the 1600 block of North Vermilion.
Friday, 5:16-5:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Holiday Drive.
Friday, 6:50-7:10 p.m. — Food on the stove in the 2200 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 1:26-1:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Saturday, 3:19-3:29 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Commercial.
Saturday, 3:54-4:08 a.m. — Smoke investigation in the 300 block of Harmon.
Saturday, 4:47-5:04 a.m. — Cooking related incident in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Saturday, 7:16-7:34 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Eastview.
Saturday, 9:42-10:05 a.m. — Overdose in the 900 block of West Fairchild.
Saturday, 9:55-10:07 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Fowler.
Saturday, 1:11-1:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 2:09-2:24 p.m. — Mulch on fire outside of business in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 2:26-2:44 p.m. — Overdose in the 800 block of North Griffin.
Saturday, 6:32-6:55 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Eastview.
Sunday, 1:12-1:38 a.m. — Overdose in the 1400 block of Grant.
Sunday, 2:02-2:26 a.m. — Overdose in the 600 block of Jewell.
Sunday, 8:18-8:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hillside Drive.
Sunday, 11:10-11:33 a.m. — Medical call in the in 1600 block of East Voorhees.
Sunday, 1:36-1:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Sunday, 5:49-6 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Nicklas.
Sunday, 7:14-7:23 p.m. — Single vehicle accident in the 1900 block of North Bowman.
Monday, 2:42-2:59 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Walnut.
Monday, 5:06-5:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Fowler.
Monday, 5:56-6:16 a.m. — Recliner on fire in back yard in the 400 block of Chandler.
Monday, 6:43-6:56 a.m. — Smoldering recliner in the 400 block of Chandler.
