Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 4:11-4:38 p.m. — Vehicle fire in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Saturday, 6:30-6:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Saturday, 9:23-9:36 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of North Virginia Avenue.
Saturday, 11:55 p.m. to Sunday, 12:05 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Main.
Sunday, 12:13-12:31 a.m. —Medical call in the 700 block of Grant.
Sunday, 3:13-3:33 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East 5th.
Sunday, 10:02-10:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Crestview Drive.
Sunday, 12:57-1:15 p.m. — Pan on stove on fire in the unit block of South Virginia.
Sunday, 5:03-5:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 6:13-6:28 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Dearborn.
Sunday, 8:39-9:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Golf Terrace.
Monday, 6:04-6:14 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Hillside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.