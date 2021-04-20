Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 8:12-8:20 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Walnut.
Monday, 10:34 a.m. to 12:29 p.m. — Natural gas leak in the 100 block of North Walnut.
Monday, 11:02-11:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Collett.
Monday, 1:07-1:33 p.m. — Three-vehicle accident at South Gilbert and 4th.
Monday, 2:05-2:19 p.m. — Smoke detector activation in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Monday, 2:57-3:14 p.m. — Bush on fire in parking lot in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 4:08-4:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Perrysville.
Monday, 5:35-7:52 p.m. — Oven fire extended into building in the 1800 block of East Voorhees.
Monday, 11:54 p.m. to Tuesday, 12:15 a.m. — Smoke detector activation in the 300 block of Lynch Drive.
Tuesday, 3:22-3:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 2800 block of East.
Tuesday, 4:09-4:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
