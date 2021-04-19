Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 8:53-9:03 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Walnut.
Friday, 9:01-9:29 a.m. — Smell of natural gas in the residence in the 1500 block of Edgewood.
Friday, 9:41-10:15 a.m. — Trash fire in the 400 block of Section.
Friday, 12:54-1:05 p.m. — False alarm in the 600 block of Commercial.
Friday, 1:01-1:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Robinson.
Friday, 3:21-3:36 p.m. — Accident with no injuries at Fairchild and Robinson.
Friday, 3:30-3:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Seminary.
Friday, 4:49-4:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Lape.
Friday, 7:51-8:06 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 900 block of North Hazel.
Friday, 9:51-10:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Saturday, 1:13-1:32 a.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Grant.
Saturday, 2:33-2:58 a.m. — Medical call in the 2800 block of Townway.
Saturday, 4:40-5:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Green.
Saturday, 8:49-8:55 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Saturday, 7:24-9:03 a.m. — Structure fire in the unit block of North Stewart.
Saturday, 11:09-11:49 a.m. — Garage fire in the 700 block of Chandler.
Saturday, 12:38-12:53 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East West Newell.
Saturday, 1:04-1:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge Drive.
Saturday, 1:35-1:54 p.m. — Dumpster fire in the 700 block of Oak.
Saturday, 6:25-6:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings.
