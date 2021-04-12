Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 8:11-8:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Friday, 9:48-10:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Gilbert.
Friday, 10:19-10:30 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lake.
Friday, 4:23-4:25 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident at Jackson and East Main.
Friday, 4:37-4:50 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident at East Liberty Lane and Townway.
Friday, 5:09-5:28 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Iowa.
Friday, 11:30-11:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 2800 block of East Williams.
Saturday, 3:10-3:21 a.m. — Medical call at Utah and Tennessee avenues.
Saturday, 4:21-4:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Griffin.
Saturday, 10:06-10:17 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of East Main.
Saturday, 12:33-12:55 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 1:05-2:09 p.m. — Service call in the 400 block of Chandler.
Saturday, 4:05-4:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of Ferndale Avenue.
Saturday, 5:08-5:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings.
Saturday, 6:52-7 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of East South.
Saturday, 7:50-8:31 p.m. — Service call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Saturday, 8:38-8:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Seminary.
Saturday, 10:01-10:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 3:16-3:27 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Cleveland.
Sunday, 4:12-4:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 3300 block of Suncrest Drive.
Sunday, 9:43-9:56 a.m. —Medical call in the unit block of Country Club Drive.
Sunday, 11:02-11:19 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Street.
Sunday, 11:12-11:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 11:15-11:40 a.m. — Carbon dioxide gas leak in the 900 block of Holiday Drive.
Sunday, 11:41-11:53 a.m. — Smoke odor investigation in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 2-2:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Sherman.
Sunday, 2:33-2:49 p.m. — Medical call at North Vermilion and Liberty Lane.
Sunday, 3:22-4:44 p.m. — Carbon dioxide and natural gas leak in the 900 block of Knollcrest Drive.
Monday, 12:43-12:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Cleary Avenue.
Monday, 1:12-1:23 a.m. — False alarm in the 350 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 1:23-1:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Cronkhite Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.