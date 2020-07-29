Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 7:08-7:14 a.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 11:25-11:49 a.m. — Power pole on fire at 720 E. Voorhees.
Tuesday, 11:52a.m.-12:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Griffin.
Tuesday, 12:46-1:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Tuesday, 2:08-2:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Hazel.
Tuesday, 2:19-2:26 p.m. — Medical call in the first block of South Alexander.
Tuesday, 2:55-3:04 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Kingdom.
Wednesday, 3:56-4:25 a.m. — Structure fire at 918 Belton.
Wednesday, 5:22-5:37 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Shasta.
