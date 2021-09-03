Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 7:57-8 a.m. — Traffic accident at Jackson and Fletcher.
Thursday, 10:43-10:46 a.m. — False alarm in the 800 block of East Main.
Thursday, 1:02-1:24 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 3:59-4:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Love.
Thursday, 5:19-5:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Clyman.
Friday, 5:05-5:27 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Glennwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.