Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 10:53-11:07 a.m. — Illegal burn in the unit block of Corrine.
Wednesday, 12:22-12:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Avenue C.
Wednesday, 1:51-2:02 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Griffin.
Wednesday, 2:02-2:28 p.m. — Gas odor in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Wednesday, 5:52-6:10 p.m. — Car accident at Williams and Stroup.
Wednesday, 7:41-8:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Country Club Court.
Wednesday, 11:12-11:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Griggs.
Thursday, 2:35-2:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 3:28-3:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley.
Thursday, 4:36-4:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Michigan.
Thursday, 10:03-10:14 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Camaro Drive.
Thursday, 10:45-10:53 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
Thursday, 1:38-1:56 p.m. — Still alarm in the 200 block of North Kansas.
Thursday, 3:14-3:52 p.m. — Vehicle on fire in the 200 block of East Fairchild.
Thursday, 3:01-3:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Perrysville Avenue.
Thursday, 6:36-6:52 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Kentucky Avenue.
Thursday, 9:20-9:33 p.m. — Service call in the unit block of East South.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.