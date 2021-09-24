Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 5:54-6:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Jackson.
Wednesday, 6:57-7:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Cronkhite.
Wednesday, 7:51-8:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Martin.
Wednesday, 9:34-10:36 p.m. — Dryer fire in the 1200 block of Harmon.
Thursday, 5:40-6:06 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Oregon.
Thursday, 8:37-8:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Robinson.
Thursday, 8:38-8:49 a.m. — Medical call in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 9:16-9:34 a.m. — False alarm in the 1900 block of East Main.
Thursday, 9:17-9:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Crestview Drive.
Thursday, 3:19-3:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Jackson.
Thursday, 2:55-3:19 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the unit block of Poland.
Thursday, 4:11-4:25 p.m. — Carbon dioxide investigation in the 300 block of North Crawford.
Friday, 4:05-4:12 a.m. — Medical call in the 2100 block of East Main.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.