Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 10:22-10:38 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Tillman.
Thursday, 11:16-11:40 a.m. — Traffic accident in the 500 block of South Gilbert.
Thursday, 12:56-1:10 p.m. — Natural gas leak investigation in the 1200 block of East Main.
Thursday, 1:19 to 1:40 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Harrison.
Thursday, 7:09-7:26 p.m. — Carbon dioxide investigation in the 1400 block of Harrison Hills.
Thursday, 11:58 p.m. to Friday, 12:14 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Bowman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.