Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 9:02-9:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Southmoor Drive.
Thursday, 10:04-10:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 10:36-10:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Sherman.
Thursday, 12:48-1:02 p.m. — Illegal burn in the 1100 block of Mabin.
Thursday, 2:25-2:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Grove.
Thursday, 9:53-10:12 p.m. — Smoke investigation in the 100 block of Cronkhite Avenue.
Thursday, 11:07-11:22 p.m. — Overheated electrical cord in the 300 block of Robinson.
Friday, 3:59-5:28 a.m. — Fire in laundry room in the 1900 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Friday, 5:17-5:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of North Bowman Avenue.
