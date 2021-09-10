Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Thursday, 9:02-9:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Southmoor Drive.

Thursday, 10:04-10:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.

Thursday, 10:36-10:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Sherman.

Thursday, 12:48-1:02 p.m. — Illegal burn in the 1100 block of Mabin.

Thursday, 2:25-2:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Grove.

Thursday, 9:53-10:12 p.m. — Smoke investigation in the 100 block of Cronkhite Avenue.

Thursday, 11:07-11:22 p.m. — Overheated electrical cord in the 300 block of Robinson.

Friday, 3:59-5:28 a.m. — Fire in laundry room in the 1900 block of North Bowman Avenue.

Friday, 5:17-5:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of North Bowman Avenue.

