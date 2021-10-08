Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 11:06-11:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of South Gilbert.
Thursday, 1:33-1:43 p.m. — Smoke scare at Fairchild and Hazel.
Thursday, 1:58-2:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Hazel.
Thursday, 5:33-5:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 5:45-5:55 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Thursday, 10:28-10:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Fairchild.
Friday, 1:33-1:54 a.m. — Public service in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Friday, 5:12-5:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Nicklas.
Friday, 6:26-6:30 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Beard.
