Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 7:27-7:40 a.m. — Medical call at Grant and Clay.
Thursday, 11:37-11:55 a.m. — Gunshot victim in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Thursday, 12:26-12:43 p.m. — Small fire in apartment in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Thursday, 2:04-2:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Robinson.
Thursday, 3:21-3:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 Fairwood.
Thursday, 4:49-5:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 5:44-6:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 3000 block of Golf Terrace.
Thursday, 11:34-11:54 p.m. — Stabbing victim in the 900 block of Campbell.
