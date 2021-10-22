Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 10:05-10:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Shasta.
Wednesday, 10:07-10:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of West Woodlawn.
Wednesday, 11:02-11:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Logan.
Wednesday, 12:04-12:16 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Camelot Drive.
Wednesday, 2:50-2:55 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Fairweight.
Wednesday, 10:49-11:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Thursday, 2:28-2:39 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Sherman.
Thursday, 5:35-5:58 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 1600 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 7:02-7:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Thursday, 11:07-11:20 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Thursday, 12:04-12:22 a.m. — Food on the stove in the 1300 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 3:01-3:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Colfax Drive.
Thursday, 3:26-3:38 p.m. — Smoke detector activated in the 900 block of Garfield Place.
Thursday, 4:21-4:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 3400 block of Lynch Creek Drive.
Thursday, 5:38-5:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.
Thursday, 6:58-7:11 p.m. — Medical call in the 2100 block of East Main.
Thursday, 10:02-10:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Griffin.
