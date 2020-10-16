Thursday, 11:36-11:42 a.m. — False alarm in the 1900 block of East Main.
Thursday, 12:16-12:23 p.m. — Good intent call, 2713 N. Vermilion.
Thursday, 12:22-12:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington.
Thursday, 2:08-2:25 p.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Vista Drive.
Thursday, 5:05-5:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Stroup.
Thursday, 7:48-7:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hubbard.
Thursday, 7:49-8:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Harmon.
Friday, 2:02-3:52 a.m. — Structure fire in the 600 block of Jewell.
