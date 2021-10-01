Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 8:55-9:26 a.m. — Gas odor in the 500 block of Chandler.
Thursday, 9:01-9:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Thursday, 1:54-2:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Harmon.
Thursday, 3:17-3:34 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Morin.
Thursday, 3:28-3:48 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Thursday, 4:10-4:25 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Harmon.
Thursday, 5:04-5:56 p.m. — Smoke in business in the 800 block of Harrison.
Thursday, 7:55-8:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Bowman.
Thursday, 7:57-8:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of East Fairchild.
Friday, 4:45-4:59 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Oak.
