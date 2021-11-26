Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 10:49-10:57 a.m. — Smoke from cooking in the 1000 block of Robinson.
Thursday, 10:32-10:59 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Blue Star Highway.
Thursday, 11:05-11:31 a.m. — Smoke from cooking in the 1000 block of Robinson.
Thursday, 11:58 a.m. to 12:18 p.m. — Electrical outlet smoking in the 1100 block of Logan.
Thursday, 1:49-2:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Campbell.
Thursday, 3:20-3:26 p.m. — False alarm in the 100 block of South Forrest.
Thursday, 9:51-10:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Oak.
Thursday, 10:53-11:15 p.m. — Smoke from cooking in the 900 block of Hubbard.
Friday, 12:03-12:17 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 3600 block of Southgate Drive.
Friday, 12:33-12:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Lynch Drive.
Friday, 1:19-1:30 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Robinson.
Friday, 1:27-1:38 a.m. — Accidental set off due to smoking in the unit block of College.
Friday, 3:22-3:44 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Crystal Drive.
Friday, 4:27-4:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Kimball.
