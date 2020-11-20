Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 8:22-8:42 a.m. — Structure fire in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 10:51-11:07 a.m. — Good intent calls in the 700 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 11:20-11:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 12:45-12:56 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 200 block of Kentucky.
Thursday, 3:41-3:58 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Fairway.
Thursday, 6:18-6:50 p.m. — Vehicle fire at Franklin and West Clay.
Thursday, 6:25-7:04 p.m. — Natural gas investigation in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Thursday, 6:03-7:33 p.m. — Structure fire in the 1000 block of Koehn Drive.
Thursday, 7:27-7:44 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Sherman.
Thursday, 8-8:08 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Kimball.
Thursday, 8:22-8:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Holiday.
Friday, 5:04-5:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
