Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 7:55-8:12 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East South.
Thursday, 9:21-9:31 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Thursday, 10:25-10:37 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of East Harrison.
Thursday, 11:33-12:01 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Veteran’s Way.
Thursday, 12:17-12:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North California.
Thursday, 12:45-12:57 p.m. — Accidental alarm activation in the 300 block of Eastgate.
Thursday, 3:30-3:39 p.m. — Natural gas investigation at North Vermilion and Fletcher Place.
Thursday, 10:07-10:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block Redden Court.
Friday, 12:56-1:16 a.m. — Cooking fire in the unit block of Grace.
Friday, 1:06-1:22 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Fairweight Avenue.
