Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 7:02-7:51 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Kansas.
Thursday, 7:04-7:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Knollcrest.
Thursday, 9:13-9:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Wayne.
Thursday, 9:34-9:50 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Logan.
Thursday, 9:53-10:09 a.m. — Traumatic injury in the 200 block of South Bowman.
Thursday, 11:13-11:24 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Thursday, 4:50-5:45 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 3100 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 6:41-7:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 6:43-7:03 p.m. — Alarm malfunction in the unit block of Lake Shore Court.
Friday, 4:54-5:19 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
