Incidents reported to police included:
Thursday, 10:34-10:46 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Thursday, 11:34-11:39 a.m. — Medical call at Oregon and Main.
Thursday, 12:23-12:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Bryan.
Thursday, 12:40-1:09 p.m. — Tree down on power lines in the 1000 block of Giddings.
Thursday, 2:31-2:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Griffin.
Thursday, 8:35-8:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Thursday, 9:32-9:47 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 700 block of Chandler.
Thursday, 11:35-11:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Friday, 6:28-6:44 a.m. — Smoke in the area in the 1300 block of North Gilbert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.