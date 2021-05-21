Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 7:20-7:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington.
Wednesday, 9:39-9:56 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Vista.
Wednesday, 9:56-10 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 1:31-1:35 p.m. — False alarm in the 600 block of Sherman.
Wednesday, 4:48-4:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of East Seminary.
Wednesday, 7-7:23 p.m. — Alarm malfunction and false alarm in the 1600 block of North Jackson.
Wednesday, 9:12-9:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Grant.
Thursday, 3:20-3:28 a.m. — Medical call canceled in the unit block of Fairweight.
Thursday, 8:21-8:27 a.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of Cannon.
Thursday, 11:01-11:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Ann.
