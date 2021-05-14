Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 7:40-7:53 a.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of North Bowman.
Thursday, 11:25-11:32 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Thursday, 12:21-12:24 p.m. — Gas can on fire in the 100 block of North Griffin.
Thursday, 12:30-12:49 p.m. — Fuel spill clean up in the 100 block of North Griffin.
Thursday, 1:35-1:44 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Avenue C.
Thursday, 2:04-2:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Glenwood.
Thursday, 3:07-3:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of East Fairchild.
Thursday, 4:48-4:52 p.m. — Smoking in the hallway and detector activation in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Thursday, 5:18-5:31 p.m. — Equipment needed for ambulance service in the 700 block of Oak.
Thursday, 8:20-8:40 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 700 block of Sherman.
Thursday, 9:52-10:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.
Thursday, 10:10-10:23 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 100 block of Stroup.
Thursday, 10:18-10:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Oak.
Thursday, 10:44-10:58 p.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Friday, 12:03-12:29 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Edwards.
Friday, 12:19-12:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Martin.
Friday, 1:58-2:14 a.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of Meridian.
