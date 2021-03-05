Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 10:01-10:03 a.m. — False alarm in the 2700 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 11:19-11:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of West Columbia.
Wednesday, 4:36-5:15 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident in the 1900 block of East Main.
Wednesday, 5:02-5:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 5:38-5:51 p.m. — Natural gas leak investigation in the unit block of Bismark.
Wednesday, 5:41-6:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 3400 block of Lynch Creek Drive.
Wednesday, 8:14-8:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of National Avenue.
Thursday, 2:37-3:11 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Forrest.
Thursday, 7:07-7:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Eastview.
Thursday, 8:22-8:37 a.m. — Natural gas leak investigation in the 100 block of Elmwood Avenue.
Thursday, 11:59 a.m. to 12:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Crestview Drive.
Thursday, 1:08-1:35 p.m. — Food on the stove in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Thursday, 3:50-3:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 3400 block of East Main.
Thursday, 10:16-10:20 p.m. — Knox Box detail in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Friday, 12:03-12:16 a.m. — Medical call in the1300 block of Harmon.
Friday, 2:33-3:47 a.m. — Wires down at Hazel and Penn.
Friday, 5:22-5:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Franklin.
