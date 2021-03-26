Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 7:44-8:16 a.m. — Overdose in the 700 block of West Columbia.
Thursday, 11:13-11:15 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Woodbury.
Thursday, 11:02-11:17 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Lape.
Thursday, 11:11-11:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Gilbert.
Thursday, 12:40-12:56 p.m. — Illegal burning in the unit block of Tillman.
Thursday, 4:20-4:50 p.m. — Gas odor investigation in the 3300 block of Park Haven.
Thursday, 5:52-6:06 p.m. — Carbon dioxide activation in the 200 block of Bensyl.
Thursday, 7:09-7:34 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 8:01-8:46 p.m. — Odor of electrical burning in residence in the 200 block of East Roselawn.
Thursday, 8:14-8:59 p.m. — Machine on fire inside the facility in the 300 block of East North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.