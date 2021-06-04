Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 6:58-7:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 8:56-9:09 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East South.
Thursday, 9:31-9:40 a.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Deerwood.
Thursday, 10:25-10:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Logan.
Thursday, 2:37-2:46 p.m. — Smoke in the area of the 800 block of Sheridan.
Thursday, 2:37-2:54 p.m. — Authorized burning in the 800 block of Grant.
Thursday, 3:17-3:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Chester.
Thursday, 3:56-4:33 p.m. — Shed on fire in the 1200 block of Perrysville.
Thursday, 4:26-4:42 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East South.
Thursday, 6:11-6:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Thursday, 10:11-10:19 p.m. — Medical call at Vermilion and Voorhees.
Thursday, 11:01-11:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 11:43-11:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Oak.
