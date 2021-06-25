Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 11:53 a.m. to 12:13 p.m. — Illegal burning at Chandler and Kimber.
Wednesday, 3:31-3:42 p.m. — Medical call at Main and Virginia Avenue.
Wednesday, 5:18-5:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Grant.
Wednesday, 5:22-5:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Bryan Avenue.
Wednesday, 5:28-6:05 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Blue Star Highway.
Wednesday, 5:32-6 p.m. — Car accident at Oak and Center.
Wednesday, 8:16-8:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wednesday, 9:51-10:13 p.m. — Gun shot victim in the 1000 block of North Jackson.
Wednesday, 9:53-10:18 p.m. — Grill on fire in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Wednesday, 11:39-11:47 p.m. — Canceled enroute in the 1900 block of East Main.
Thursday, 12:53-1:49 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Thursday, 6:15-6:34 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Thursday, 7:18-7:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 8:18-8:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Thursday, 8:37-8:42 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Alexander.
Thursday, 9:42-9:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Thursday, 10:23-10:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 12:15-1:03 p.m. — Odor of smoke in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 2:54-3:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of East Fairchild.
Thursday, 3:37-5:14 p.m. — Structure fire in the 1200 block of Chandler.
Thursday, 9:58-10:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Wayne.
