Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 8:31-8:41 a.m. — Detector activation in the 900 block of Lincoln Park Avenue.
Thursday, 12:52-1:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Harmon.
Thursday, 3:27-3:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Thursday, 5:24-5:44 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the unit block of Schultz.
Friday, 12:48-12:58 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
