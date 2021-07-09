Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 8:31-8:50 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Wednesday, 12:17-12:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Rodgers.
Wednesday, 1:59-2:16 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident in the 700 block of Sherman.
Wednesday, 2:38-2:44 p.m. — Medical call at North Jackson and East English.
Wednesday, 8:27-9:10 p.m. — Burned food on stove in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Wednesday, 11:23-11:28 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Grant.
Thursday, 1:41-2:01 p.m. — Accidental alarm activation in the 1900 block of East Main.
Thursday, 2:19-3:34 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident at East Williams and Plum.
Thursday, 9:32-10:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Grant.
Thursday, 11:17-11:29 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Koehn.
Thursday, 12:03-12:18 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Iowa.
Thursday, 2:35-2:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of East Voorhees.
Thursday, 11:12-11:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Stroup.
Friday, 12:14-1:31 a.m. — Carbon dioxide call for water heater in the 1000 block of Clarence.
Friday, 2:48-3:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Seminary.
