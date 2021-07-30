Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 7:45-8:28 a.m. — Vehicle fire in the 900 block of North Jackson.
Thursday, 11:35-11:43 a.m. — Smoke alarm activation (accidental) in the 1000 block of Cleveland.
Thursday, 3:30-3:35 p.m. — Vehicle accident at South and Buchanan.
Thursday, 6:19-6:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of North Franklin.
Thursday, 10:05-10:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Redden Court.
Thursday, 11:30-11:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Cleveland.
Friday, 12:07-12:51 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Friday, 12:27-12:33 a.m. — False alarm in the 1900 block of East Main.
Friday, 12:47-1:01 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 1900 block of East Main.
Friday, 6:12-6:27 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.