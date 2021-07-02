Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 10:18-10:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of North Logan Avenue.
Thursday, 10:40-11:06 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Blue Star Highway.
Thursday, 10:51-11:07 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Stewart.
Thursday, 3:21-3:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Commercial.
Thursday, 3:41-3:49 p.m. — False alarm in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Thursday, 4:25-4:42 p.m. — Motor vehicle versus a pedestrian at East Main and Stroup.
Thursday, 6:05-6:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of West Williams.
Thursday, 9:27-9:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Harmon.
Thursday, 11:34 p.m. to Friday, 12:37 a.m. — Building fire in the 600 block of East South.
Friday, 3:23-3:34 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Grant.
