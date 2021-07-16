Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 7:17-7:23 a.m. — Burned food in the kitchen.
Wednesday, 8:28-9:06 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Martin.
Wednesday, 10:58-11:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.
Wednesday, 12:01-12:07 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Hillside.
Wednesday, 1:23-1:41 p.m. — Small fire in apartment in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Wednesday, 2:59-3:11 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 500 block of Pixley.
Wednesday, 3:28-3:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Walnut.
Wednesday, 4:46-4:56 p.m. — Odor of natural gas in the 600 block of Plum.
Wednesday, 5:18-6:01 p.m. — Traffic accident at Fairchild and Robinson.
Wednesday, 7:36-11:26 p.m. — Structure fire at Jackson and Sidell.
Wednesday, 9:42-9:56 p.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 400 block of North Walnut.
Thursday, 12:18-1:07 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Skyline.
Thursday, 2:49-3:11 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Glennwood.
Thursday, 4:47-4:59 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Grace.
Thursday, 7:28-7:31 a.m. — False alarm in the 400 block of North Walnut.
Thursday, 9:30-9:46 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge Drive.
Thursday, 12:51-12:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Franklin.
Thursday, 1:15-1:33 p.m. — Unauthorized burning at Jewel and Griggs.
Thursday, 1:47-1:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Koehn Drive.
Thursday, 7:03-7:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.
