Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 7:55-7:59 a.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of East Voorhees.
Wednesday, 3:19-3:28 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of James.
Wednesday, 6:30-6:42 p.m. — Carbon dioxide detector activation in the 2700 block of Townway.
Wednesday, 6:39-6:44 p.m. — Traffic accident at North and Jackson.
Thursday, 2:10-2:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Martin.
Thursday, 2:46-3:04 a.m. — Alarm malfunction at Save A Lot, 2 E. Main.
Thursday, 9:41-9:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Thursday, 9:56-10:06 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of East Voorhees.
Thursday, 2:02-2:15 p.m. — Overheated motor in the 1000 block of Belton Drive.
Thursday, 3:35-3:47 p.m. — Carbon dioxide detector malfunction in the 1600 block of Oak.
Thursday, 4:16-4:23 p.m. — Auto accident in the 2300 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 10:06-10:15 p.m. — False alarm in the 200 block of East Fairchild.
Friday, 4:27-4:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 2300 block of Cannon.
Friday, 4:42-4:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Johnson.
