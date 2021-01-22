Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 9:06-9:17 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Redbud Lane.
Wednesday, 9:50-10:05 a.m. — Medical call in the 2100 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 12:28-12:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Harmon.
Wednesday, 1:56-2:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Crawford.
Wednesday, 8:15-8:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Walnut.
Thursday, 1:23-1:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Cleveland.
Thursday, 10:38-10:44 a.m. — Traffic accident at Walnut and Voorhees.
Thursday, 11:36-11:48 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of East Main.
Thursday, 1:29-1:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North California.
Thursday, 6:09-7:53 p.m. — Structure fire in the 800 block of Chandler.
Thursday, 10:20-10:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Friday, 12:50-12:56 a.m. —Medical call in the 900 block of Norman.
