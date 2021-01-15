Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 11:29 - 11:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of East English.
Wednesday, 2:56-3:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.
Wednesday, 4:40-4:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Florida.
Wednesday, 4:46-4:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Golf Terrace.
Wednesday, 7:21-7:37 p.m. — Electrical wire short in the 900 block of North Jackson.
Wednesday, 7:11-7:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Dearborn.
Wednesday, 9:59-10:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley Lane.
Wednesday, 10:31-10:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Glenwood Drive.
Wednesday, 11:38-11:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of West Woodbury.
Thursday, 3:24-3:40 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Virginia Avenue.
Thursday, 11:44-11:57 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of West Newell.
Thursday, 5:47-6 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of National Avenue.
Thursday, 11:41-11:56 p.m. — Vehicle accident at East English and Giddings.
Thursday, 11:46 p.m . to Friday, 12:06 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Schultz.
