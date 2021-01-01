Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 11:45-11:52 a.m. — Vehicle accident at North Buchanan and East North.
Thursday, 10:25-10:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Thursday, 1:09-1:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Cleveland.
Thursday, 1:27-1:46 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Dawn.
Thursday, 3:13-3:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Giddings.
Thursday, 5:45-6:01 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Columbia.
Thursday, 6:35-6:56 p.m. — Carbon dioxide call in the unit block of Carriage.
Friday, 1:39-1:55 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Illinois.
