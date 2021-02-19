Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 7:03-7:22 a.m. — Odor investigation in the 100 block of Wisconsin.
Wednesday, 11:39 a.m. to 12:02 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Nicklas.
Wednesday, 12:08-12:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of McKinley.
Wednesday, 4:04-4:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Griffin.
Wednesday, 7:01-7:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Wednesday, 8:58-9:22 p.m. — Good intent call in the 600 block of North Beard.
