Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Wednesday, 7:03-7:22 a.m. — Odor investigation in the 100 block of Wisconsin.

Wednesday, 11:39 a.m. to 12:02 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Nicklas.

Wednesday, 12:08-12:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of McKinley.

Wednesday, 4:04-4:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Griffin.

Wednesday, 7:01-7:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.

Wednesday, 8:58-9:22 p.m. — Good intent call in the 600 block of North Beard.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you