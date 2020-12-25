Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 10:11-10:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Taylor.
Wednesday, 10:51-11:02 a.m. — Two-vehicle accident at North Gilbert and West Woodbury.
Wednesday, 12:27-12:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings.
Wednesday, 12:31-12:41 p.m. — False alarm in the 300 block of Bryan.
Wednesday, 3:48-3:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Wednesday, 7:44-7:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 Valleyview.
Wednesday, 9:49-10:10 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident at Griffin and Main.
Thursday, 12:50-1:11 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Thursday, 12:56-1:15 a.m. — Carbon dioxide detector activation in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Thursday, 1:58-2:15 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Southmoor.
Thursday, 9:08-9:24 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Knox Drive.
Thursday, 10:57-11:07 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Virginia Avenue.
Thursday, 11:01-11:20 a.m. — Two-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Koehn Drive.
Thursday, 12:33-12:50 p.m. — Cooking fire in the 1000 block of Sunset Ridge Drive.
Thursday, 2:12-2:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 5:45-5:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of National Avenue.
