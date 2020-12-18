Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 8:02-8:19 a.m. — Vehicle accident at North Vermilion and West Lake Boulevard.
Wednesday, 9:40-10:09 a.m. — Natural gas leak in the 100 block of Edwards.
Wednesday, 3:25-3:28 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Sherman.
Wednesday, 3:31-3:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Grace.
Wednesday, 3:59-4:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Dearborn.
Wednesday, 4:23-4:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Pixley.
Wednesday, 5:01-5:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Wednesday, 5:02-5:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue.
Wednesday, 6:23-6:40 p.m. — Food on stove in the 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.
Wednesday, 9:07-9:21 p.m. — Electrical problem in the 1400 block of Fairchild.
Wednesday, 9:09-9:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Plum.
Wednesday, 10:29-10:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of East Main.
Wednesday, 11:45 p.m. to Thursday, 12:03 a.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Cobblestone Lane.
Thursday, 4:11-4:31 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Melody Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.