Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 11:11-11:27 a.m. — False alarm in the 4000 block of Stonington Drive.
Wednesday, 11:30-11:48 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Griffin.
Wednesday, 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. — False alarm in the 4000 block of Stonington Drive.
Wednesday, 1:03-1:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Wednesday, 4:36-4:52 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Wednesday, 6:50-7:24 p.m. — Smoke in residence – faulty furnace – in the 900 block of Koehn.
Wednesday, 8:03-8:11 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Shasta.
Wednesday, 8:12-8:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Golf Terrace.
Wednesday, 8:54-9:35 p.m. — Odor investigation at Texas and Bowman.
Thursday, 1:54-2:12 a.m. — Lifting assistance in the 3100 block of Brookstone.
Thursday, 4:36-4:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of 3200 block of Vista.
Thursday, 7:31-7:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 8:11-8:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Pries.
Thursday, 8:16-8:30 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Dawn.
Thursday, 8:51-9:03 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North California.
Thursday, 11:59 a.m. to 12:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of North Logan.
Thursday, 12:30-12:48 p.m. — Small fire in back yard in the 300 block of East Roselawn.
Thursday, 1:12-1:29 p.m. — Overdose in the 1100 block of North Walnut.
Thursday, 1:33-1:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Walnut.
Thursday, 5:23-5:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Dearborn.
Thursday, 10:02-10:11 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Walnut.
Friday, 1:58-2:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of South Buchanan.
