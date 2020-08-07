Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 3:46-4:11 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Seminary Street.
Wednesday, 3:55-4 p.m. — Medical call at East Williams and Pixley streets.
Wednesday, 5:30-5:34 p.m. — Canceled call in the 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.
Wednesday, 6:28-6:43 p.m. — Smoke investigation at Sunset Ridge and Westview Avenue.
Wednesday, 8:30-8:43 p.m. — Gas leak investigation in the 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Wednesday, 9:27-9:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Harvey Street.
Wednesday, 11:36-11:52 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Lakeridge Road.
Thursday, 2:24-2:37 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
