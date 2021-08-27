Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 12:56-1:10 a.m. — Power lines down and tree fire in the 1500 block of North Walnut.
Thursday, 1:05-1:30 p.m. — Transformer on fire in the 1900 block of Oak.
Thursday, 1:07-1:11 p.m. — Canceled in the 2500 block of Rue Bienville.
Thursday, 1:08-1:32 p.m. — Power lines down at Robinson and Lucas.
Thursday, 1:27-1:58 p.m. — Lightning strike no fire in the 600 block of Cunningham.
Thursday, 1:27-1:56 p.m. — Building collapse in the 1400 block of North Gilbert.
Thursday, 7:25-7:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of West Fairchild.
Thursday, 7:02-7:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Leseure.
Thursday, 5:39-5:55 p.m. — Illegal burning investigation in the 700 block of East South.
Thursday, 4:45-4:59 p.m. — Lines down in the 1600 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 9:12-9:46 p.m. — Medical call at Bremer and Main.
Friday, 12:51-12:59 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington.
Friday, 1:03-1:20 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Seminary.
Friday, 5:10-5:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Florida.
